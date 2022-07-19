Former coach accused of sexually assaulting underage swimmers, arrested in Atlanta

Atlanta police arrested a former swim coach accused of sexually assault underage swimmers he coached.

Jon Michael Beber faces three charges of sexual assault on a child in Boulder County, Colorado. Police took him into custody on July 14.

According to investigators, Beber worked as a swim coach for Boulder Swimming from 1997 to 2002. The district attorney’s office said Beber left the swim club in 2002 when sexual assault allegations surfaced.

Investigators said he also coached swim teams in New York, Florida and Georgia.

Officials have not reported any sexual assault claims in those states as of Monday.

Boulder County officials are asking for anyone who has to information about Beber to come forward.

“We strongly encourage individuals with information to contact the District Attorney’s Office. Our Sex Crimes Unit is handling this case and is available to speak with anyone with information.” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

Beber is currently in the Fulton County jail and will be extradited back to Colorado.

