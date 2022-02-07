Former coach pleads guilty to evading arrest and assault. How does the YMCA vet volunteers?

Jimmy Andrews

A Holliday man who formerly coached youth basketball for the YMCA recently pleaded guilty to reduced charges for evading arrest and domestic violence in 2019, court documents show.

Jimmy Dean Andrews had been convicted of charges including evading arrest and drug possession before becoming a volunteer coach for the YMCA during part of 2018 and 2019.

A representative of YMCA of Wichita Falls said neither he nor anyone associated with the nonprofit's current leadership worked for the Y when the decision was made to allow Andrews to coach.

"I have no comment or knowledge regarding the reasoning, decision, or record of this individual coaching for us during that time," A.J. Hernandez, president and chief executive officer of the YMCA of Wichita Falls, said in an emailed statement Monday.

Hernandez said the prior CEO, who is no longer employed with the Y, was running the sports program at the time.

The YMCA Board fired former CEO Robert Brandon Brown in February 2020 after discovering he was convicted in 2017 of felony possession of methamphetamine in Love County, Okla., according to a previous Times Record News story.

Brown, who headed the nonprofit for several years, told TRN he gave someone a ride and did not know his passenger had drugs, according to a Feb. 26, 2020, TRN story.

YMCA background checks

Hernandez said the Y's current leadership holds members and program participants' safety to the highest regard.

"We require background screenings on all employees and volunteers prior to beginning with us and do background renewals on a yearly basis," Hernandez said.

Everyone working or volunteering for the nonprofit is also required to complete multiple risk management trainings aimed at protecting youth and the community, he said.

"The YMCA of Wichita Falls continues to strive to provide the highest quality of service and programs in the Texoma Region while working to keep them safe and fun," Hernandez said.

Wichita Falls police and Wichita County deputies arrest a suspect after a vehicle pursuit that began around 10 p.m. July 30, 2019, as shown in this file photo.

Police pursuit

About 10 p.m. July 30, 2019, Andrews was driving a white Ford pickup when he began leading Wichita Falls police on a high-speed, 32-mile chase for over an hour while disobeying traffic laws, according to court documents.

Determining his behavior endangered the public, police terminated the pursuit when he drove the wrong way down Kell Freeway, according to a previous Times Record News story.

Wichita County deputies later arrested Andrews after performing a vehicle maneuver, which did nearly $10,000 in damage to a Sheriff's Office SUV, to stop the pickup, according to a previous TRN story.

Chase-related charges

On Feb. 1, Andrews, 55, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of evading arrest or detention in connection with the police pursuit as part of a plea agreement, court records show.

Seventy-Ninth District Judge Meredith Kennedy sentenced him to 79 days in jail, and he received credit for the same amount of jail time served, according to court documents.

The class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

A grand jury had indicted Andrews Nov. 6, 2019, on a charge of evading arrest with a motor vehicle in connection with the chase, court records show.

The felony is punishable by up to two years in a state jail facility.

Charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction in connection with the 2019 chase were dismissed, court documents show.

Andrews has three previous misdemeanor convictions for evading arrest or detention in 2002, 2003 and 2004, according to court records.

Andrews's previous convictions also include two in 2005 for possession of a controlled substance.

Additional pleas

On Feb. 1, he also pleaded guilty to burglary of a vehicle in connection with a July 28, 2019, incident, court records show.

Andrews was sentenced to 43 days in jail for the class A misdemeanor and received 43 days of jail time credit, according to court records.

Wichita County deputies and Wichita Falls police are shown at the scene in this July 31, 2019, file photo after a citywide police pursuit of Jimmy Dean Andrews.

In addition, on Feb. 1, Andrews pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault causing bodily injury of a family member in connection with an Oct. 14, 2019, incident, court filings show.

Kennedy sentenced him to 32 days in jail for the class A misdemeanor, court records show. Andrews received 32 days of credit for jail time served.

The judge also admonished Andrews that he can't possess a firearm or ammunition, court fillings show.

A Wichita County grand jury had indicted him June 4, 2020, on a charge of assault of a family member, with a previous conviction, according to court records.

The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

A charge of theft from person in connection with a July 29, 2019, incident was dismissed Oct. 20, 2021, because the victim was deceased, court filings show.

The offense is punishable by up to two years in a state jail facility.

