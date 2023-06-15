Former coach sentenced for sending inappropriate text messages

Jun. 15—SCRANTON — A former volunteer football coach in Dunmore was sentenced Thursday to two years probation, the first six months on house arrest, for sending inappropriate messages to students and giving a minor alcohol.

Mark Rinaldi of Dunmore was charged last year following an investigation that began after he made a comment at a graduation party that he wanted to perform a sex act on a student.

Police said Rinaldi, 23, sent text messages to four students in which he inquired about their sexuality, commented on their appearance and referenced sexual acts.

He also gave one student marijuana and alcohol.

Rinaldi pleaded guilty in February to one count each of cyber harassment and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

At the sentencing before Lackawanna County Judge Michael Barrasse, Rinaldi's attorney, Paul Walker, said Rinaldi suffers mental health and drug and alcohol problems and is currently enrolled in a program to address the issues.

In addition to the probationary sentence, Barrasse directed Rinaldi to have no contact with the victims.

