Former Coahulla Creek High School teacher charged with aggravated child molestation, other charges, in Floyd County

Jan. 20—A former Coahulla Creek High School teacher faces several criminal charges including aggravated child molestation in Floyd County after police there said he traveled from his home in Whitfield County "to meet who he believed to be" a girl under 16 "for sex acts ..."

Michael David Powers, 36, was arrested Tuesday by the Floyd County Police Department and booked into the Floyd County jail for aggravated child molestation; four counts of electronically furnishing obscene material to minors; use of a computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit an illegal act; obscene internet contact with a child and sexual exploitation of children. He was being held without bail at the jail Thursday.

According to an incident report, an investigator was "conducting a proactive investigation to identify child predators using popular social media sites to lure children for sexual purposes."

The investigator "posed as a girl under 16-years-old on a social media site and began receiving messages from someone later identified as Michael Powers. These messages were very sexual in nature. Powers described sex acts he wished to engage in and sent (explicit photos) on four separate occasions. In an effort to get nude pictures from who he believed to be a child, he made threats to expose the intimate conversations. He then traveled from his home in Whitfield County where he is a teacher and mandated reporter to Floyd County to meet who he believed to be the child for sex acts that would have been aggravated child molestation."

Powers was placed on leave by Whitfield County Schools on Wednesday and resigned later that day, according to a school spokeswoman.

"He began his employment with Whitfield County Schools in August 2011, working as a science teacher at Coahulla Creek," said Communications Specialist Kristina Horsley. "He has not been a coach in Whitfield County Schools for a few years."