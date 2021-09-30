Former coal officials' trial moved

Sep. 30—The trial of four former Armstrong Coal officials charged with falsifying air quality tests at coal mines in Ohio and Muhlenberg counties will go to trial in November.

The trial has been moved from Owensboro to Louisville due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eight former Armstrong officials were indicted by a federal grand jury in 2018, and a ninth was indicted in 2019. The indictment says the men conspired to commit dust fraud to circumvent federal regulations meant to protect miners from dust known to cause illnesses like "black lung" disease.

The indictments say the men willfully altered the company's required dust-sampling procedures, circumvented dust-sampling regulations, submitted false samples and made false statements on dust certification cards. The incidents allegedly took place at the Kronos mine in Ohio County and the Parkway mine in Muhlenberg County.

The federal grand indicted Charles Barber, of Madisonville, a former Parkway superintendent; Brian Keith Casebier, of Earlington, a former Parkway safety director; Steven Demoss, of Nortonville, former assistant safety director at Parkway; Billie Hearld, of Russellville, a former Parkway section chief; Ron Ivy, of Manitou, former Kronos Mine safety director; John Ellis Scott, of South Carrollton, who worked in the safety department at Parkway; Dwight Fulkerson, of Drakesboro, a former Parkway section chief; Jeremy Hackney, of White Plains, a former section chief at Parkway; and Glendal Hardison, of Belton, former manager of Armstrong's western Kentucky mines.

Of those, Demoss, Hearld and Ivy entered into plea agreements. Scott and Hackney had their cases diverted, which means the government agreed to drop the charges against them after 12 months if certain conditions were met.

Only Barber, Hardison, Casebier and Fulkerson remain to stand trial. If convicted, they could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The trial was delayed in 2019 and then was delayed again by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The case had been set to go to trial last month in Owensboro, but was continued again out of concern by the defendants that the trial couldn't be held at the federal courthouse in the city due to the rise in COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant.

"We did not anticipate the effects of the highly-contagious delta variant," U.S. District Judge Joseph H. McKinley Jr. wrote in his order postponing the trial last month. "... If only the vaccinated were allowed entrance into the courtroom, the Court would have significantly less concern about trying the case. Unfortunately, however, that is not possible."

Of the 33 potential jurors who filled out the juror questionnaire, only 15 were vaccinated, McKinley wrote. That mirrored the county's vaccination rate, McKinley wrote.

"So, there will almost certainly be several unvaccinated jurors on the case, as well as other participants and spectators," McKinley wrote. "The risk of infection is extremely high given the current community spread," and vaccinated participants were at risk from breakthrough infections.

A new judge was assigned, who proposed moving the trial to Louisville. The defendants objected, noting the expense of having to remain in Louisville during the proceedings.

U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton wrote the defendants asked the trial be delayed beyond August, due to the "comparatively low" vaccination numbers in Daviess County and surrounding counties. The defendants also argued attempts to social distance in the Owensboro courthouse wouldn't be sufficient to prevent COVID-19 infections, Beaton wrote.

Beaton wrote, "Holding the trial in Louisville addresses each of those concerns."

"About 62% of Jefferson County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — a rate substantially higher than the vaccination rates within the Owensboro Division city last month," when the trial was postponed, Beaton wrote. "Further, the larger Louisville courtroom can accommodate more individuals with adequate distancing, including for lawyers, defendants and witnesses ...."

The trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 8 and is expected to last approximately two weeks.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse