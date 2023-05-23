Former Cobb County officer pleads guilty to sexually assaulting woman with mental disabilities

A former Cobb County police officer is heading to prison after pleading guilty to assault and child cruelty charges.

Channel 2 Action News has been covering Robert New’s case since he was arrested in June 2018.

New was accused of sexually assaulting a woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury as a child that left her with the mental capacity of a girl between the ages of 10 and 14 into adulthood.

Last month, New pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and cruelty to children. A judge has now sentenced him to six years in prison followed by 14 years of probation under the first offender act.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Attorneys claimed that the former officer and the victim exchanged thousands of Facebook and text messages before the attack, that appeared to suggest that she had agreed to “rape sex.”

Police say New met the woman on a dating app called “Meet Me.”

The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office says the victim said during one sexual encounter, New became violent and choked her to the point that she could not breathe.

Investigators also learned that New had attempted to get the victim to bring her 12-year-old niece with her to join in their sexual activity.

RELATED STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News learned from court testimony that a man who the alleged victim met through social media is the person who turned in New to police.

Moore testified the man and the alleged victim arranged a meeting to have sex, but the man realized the woman’s delayed mental capacity and opted to watch a movie together instead.

During a violent scene in the movie, the alleged victim told the man a similar incident happened to her. He then accompanied the woman to report the attack to police.

Police then interviewed New, corroborated evidence from both his and the victim’s phones, and arrested him.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Prior to his 2018 arrest, New had 27 years of experience as a police officer. He previously served as Police Chief of the Emerson Police Department from 2000 to 2004.