Former Coeur d'Alene School District teacher convicted of lewd conduct with minors

Garrett Cabeza, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·1 min read

Jun. 16—A jury convicted a former Hayden Meadows Elementary School teacher of two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16 after a three-day trial this week.

Although 64-year-old Ronald Stone was a former educator, the conduct that formed the basis for the charges was not connected to his employment, according to a Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office news release.

The two victims testified to abuse that happened between 1992 and 2006, at ages between 3 and 15, the release said. Stone was taken into custody following the guilty verdict.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 15.

