Former Coinbase CTO joins crypto startup Findora





Crypto startup Findora is getting a face lift, adding big names to its an already impressive list of advisors—including Balaji Srinivasan, the former CTO of leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

Findora, a self-professed “cryptographically transparent public blockchain” firm, seeks to develop decentralized financial applications and provide monetary services to a multitude of businesses at lower costs.

The company first launched in July 2018 through Stanford’s blockchain labs with a supporting cast of advisors that include Ben Fisch, the inventor of Filecoin; Rosario Gennaro, professor of computer science at City College of New York; and John Powers, who heads Stanford’s $25 billion endowment fund.

And if all that advice weren’t enough, Findora is today also welcoming to its advisory board Professor Dan Boneh, who heads Stanford University’s cryptography department, along with former Coinbase exec Srinivasan.

Coinbase details how it prevented a sophisticated attack

“We are excited to welcome Professor Dan Boneh and Balaji Srinivasan as we work towards a new global financial system where users control their own financial data, identities and assets,” said Findora CEO Charles Lu in a statement. “These renowned industry experts have unrivaled knowledge in fintech, digital infrastructure, blockchain, cryptography and beyond, putting them at the forefront of their respective fields.”

The company aims to provide all manners of banking services with blockchain support to ensure every transaction is auditable and publicly visible. At the same time, however, it seeks to make sure data is kept secure, using tools such as facial recognition, identity attestation and proofs of compliance to ensure the validity of financial transfers.

Prior to joining Findora, Srinivasan was a general partner with the investment firm Andreessen Horowitz. He is also the co-founder of several financial platforms including Teleport, Earn.com and Counsyl, and serves on the board of crypto advocacy group Coin Center.

Boneh, meanwhile, heads the Stanford Applied Crypto Group—a project stationed at the university’s Security Lab—which seeks to apply cryptography to real-world problems.

“Findora’s vision is to be the internet of the finance world and to decentralize and revitalize the global financial system,” Boneh said in a statement. “Blockchain alone will not replace trust in our financial institutions. There is a strong need for privacy and data safety features of the type Findora is developing and that will make Findora a powerful hub for storing the world’s financial data.”



