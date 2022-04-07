Former college athlete arrested for murdering Portland University student

A former college football player has been arrested in the slaying of a Portland University student who authorities believe he was dating at the time.

Amara Marluke, a 19-year-old activist with dreams of making music, was found fatally shot near the college campus early Monday and identified by authorities the following day, according to KGW-TV. She’d been pursuing a degree in a degree in Sonic Arts & Music Production when she was killed.

On Tuesday, Keenan Harpole, who once played running back for the PSU football team, turned himself into authorities. He was taken into custody on family property in Bend and charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Authorities said he is cooperating with investigators, who believe the killing is likely a domestic violence incident.

According to her Marluke’s family, she and Harpole were in an on-again, off-again relationship that started at the start of her freshman year, in summer 2021.

“They kept finding their way back to each other,” Amara’s aunt Melanie Henricksen told PEOPLE. “He was her first love, but there were a lot of destructive elements, early.”

Harpole has pleaded not guilty to the slaying and is being held without bail at the Multnomah County Detention Center.