Former college football star Otis Anderson Jr. killed; father arrested

The shooting happened at the home of the victim’s parents Monday evening.

Former UCF and University Christian football star Otis Anderson Jr. was allegedly fatally shot by his own father at his parents’ home in Jacksonville, Florida on Monday. He was 23.

Anderson Jr’s father, Otis Lee Anderson Sr., has been charged with murder. He was booked into the Duval County jail and held on no bond. As reported by First Coast News, he appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon wearing a red jumpsuit for inmates with “possible self-harm, high escape risk, or medical transport.” Inmates are typically issued a gray jumpsuit.

The shooting happened at the home of Otis and Denise Anderson, per the report. The victim’s mother told the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office that Anderson Jr. and his father got into an argument after Anderson Sr. became upset when he was bit by his son’s girlfriend’s dog. Denise claimed that the argument escalated and then involved her, ESPN reports.

Anderson Jr. and Anderson Sr. eventually separated but met up later in the kitchen when things turned deadly.

Police found Anderson Jr. with a gunshot wound to the chest and Denise with multiple graze wounds. She was hospitalized and later discharged.

Saddened and stunned by the passing of Otis Anderson Jr. Tough and gritty, fun and full of laughter, he made such a positive impact on our university, community, and our locker room. He was an unbelievable teammate. My condolences go out to the entire UCF family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ehG9JyoL5Q — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) November 30, 2021

Anderson Sr. has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. His next court appearance is set for Dec. 22.

Anderson Jr. played at the University of Central Florida from 2017 to 2020.

Following news of his death, UCF said in a statement, “We have now confirmed and are devastated to hear of the passing of Otis Anderson Jr. He was revered by his teammates, our fans, and everyone within Knight Nation. Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who loved Otis. He was taken too soon and will truly be missed.”

In a statement on Twitter, former coach Josh Heupel said, “Saddened and stunned by the passing of Otis Anderson Jr. Tough and gritty, fun and full of laughter, he made such a positive impact on our university, community, and our locker room. He was an unbelievable teammate. My condolences go out to the entire UCF family.”

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said in a statement: “The men and women of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office join me in mourning with the Anderson family as they deal with last night’s incredible tragedy. While the investigation continues to be carried out, we would encourage everyone to keep the family in your prayers as they work through this very difficult time.”

Anderson Jr. played running back for University Christian High School before moving on to UCF.

“He brought light to the campus,” University Christian Head of School Heath Nivens told First Coast News about Anderson Jr. “He always had a smile. He was a great student on and off the field.”

