Former College Park mayor gets 30 years in prison in child pornography case

Former College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for possession and distribution of child pornography, a spokesperson for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Wojahn, 48, pleaded guilty in August to 140 child pornography charges, according to online court records.

His indictment charged him with possession, possession with intent to distribute and distribution of material that exploits children possession — a mixture of misdemeanors and felonies with maximum penalties ranging from five to 10 years’ incarceration.

Prince George’s County Circuit Judge Karen H. Mason on Monday imposed a sentence of 150 years in prison but suspended all but 30 years’ incarceration, according to the spokesperson and online court records. That means that if Wojahn violates the conditions of his eventual release, a judge could send him back to prison for up to 120 years.

People convicted of child pornography crimes in Maryland are typically ordered to register as sex offenders.

Wojahn’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Like many child pornography cases, the investigation into Wojahn stems from a tip to nonprofit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Prince George’s County police said that organization on Feb. 17 flagged a social media account, “skippy_md,” as having uploaded child pornography to a messaging app called “Kik” in January. With a subpoena, detectives were able to trace the account to Wojahn’s government email address, according to police.

Eleven days after receiving the notification, detectives searched Wojahn’s home, police said. They seized three cell phones, a storage device, a tablet and a computer.

Police also said Wojahn admitted he owned the account during an interview with detectives while his house was being searched.

Wojahn, once a popular progressive politician, was first elected to the College Park City Council in 2007. He went on to become mayor in 2015, serving for seven years until resigning abruptly on the eve of his arrest.

He cited the search warrant in his March 2 resignation letter.

“While this investigation does not involve any official city business of any kind, it is in the best interests of our community that I step aside and not serve as a distraction,” Wojahn wrote in his resignation letter. He said he was stepping down to “deal with my own mental health” and asked the public to keep him and his family in their prayers.

This article might be updated.