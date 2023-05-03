Former college professor pleads guilty in baby's death

Van Erick Custodio faces Judge Sally Kirby-Turner at the Gaston County Courthouse Tuesday morning, May 2, 2023, pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of his infant son.

Van Erick Custodio says he sorry for the role he played in the death of his five-week old son.

He said so in a lengthy statement in Gaston County Superior Court on Tuesday. Addressing Judge Sally Kirby-Turner, Custodio quoted Christian scripture and said that he had committed a heinous sin.

"I disgraced my family, friends, and community," Custodio said. "I have broken your trust, cast shame on our relationship, and thrust pain and misery into your life."

Custodio, 43, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Tuesday, admitting to charges that he abused Lucas Birchim, an infant that he was in the process of adopting.

Lucas was found unresponsive on April 1, 2022, at the family's home on Prancer Lane, said Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Hamlin.

Although emergency workers were able to resuscitate and intubate Lucas, he was found to have a fractured skull, a broken rib and multiple fractures in each leg. He was also bleeding in his brain, had no cough or gag reflex, and was possibly suffering from seizures. He later died.

Custodio confessed to becoming frustrated at Lucas' crying and throwing Lucas about five to six feet onto a futon, as well as grabbing the child's legs while changing him, Hamlin said.

Custodio was hired at Belmont Abbey in 2019 and worked as an assistant professor of computer science. He also was an adjunct professor at UNC Charlotte.

Belmont Abbey suspended him after his arrest.

Custodio apologized extensively in a lengthy speech during his hearing.

"Taking this plea today is my humble attempt to say, 'mea culpa, mea culpa, mea maxima culpa. Through my fault, through my fault, through my most grievous fault,'" he said. "I hope my time of incarceration will give my family, friends, and community the opportunity to heal. I recognize though that my going to prison will not bring my son back."

Judge Sally Kirby-Turner sentenced Custodio to 23 to 28 years in prison.

