Former Collier Township police officer behind bars for violating probation

A former Collier police officer is in trouble with the law — again.

Back in 2019, Cory Hurka was working as a Collier police officer, and was sending explicit text messages to underage girls. He was also asking them for sex.

He was on probation after his sentence, but Channel 11 has confirmed he is back behind bars for violating his probation conditions.

Plus, Allegheny County detectives have launched another investigation into more allegations against him.

