Former Colombia drug kingpin pleads guilty to trafficking, terrorist support

Luc Cohen
·2 min read

By Luc Cohen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A man once considered Colombia's most wanted drug lord pleaded guilty on Tuesday to U.S. charges of narcotics distribution and supporting a terrorist group as part of a billion-dollar cocaine empire.

U.S. authorities said Daniel Rendon Herrera, 56, accepted responsibility for trafficking at least 73,645 kilograms (81 tons) of cocaine that spread addiction and death in his home country and the United States.

Prosecutors said the defendant was also leader of a group known as the Urabenos along with Dairo Antonio Usuga, an alleged Colombian drug kingpin known as Otoniel who was captured last month in what officials in Colombia called a blow to trafficking https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/colombia-armed-forces-capture-top-drug-trafficker-otoniel-sources-2021-10-23.

Herrera, known as Don Mario, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Dora Irizarry in Brooklyn. He was charged in the United States with shipping cocaine to U.S. territory, and buying weapons for paramilitary fighters he commanded.

"I associated with other people to collect taxes for the transportation of coke which was coming to the United States," Rendon Herrera told Irizarry through an interpreter.

The defendant faces up to life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years, and more than a combined $47 million in forfeiture and a fine.

Rendon Herrera was arrested https://www.reuters.com/article/us-colombia-drugs/colombia-captures-top-drug-lord-don-mario-idUSTRE53E5UE20090415 in the Colombian jungle in 2009, and was extradited https://www.justice.gov/usao-edny/pr/colombian-drug-kingpin-extradited-united-states-face-charges-operating-continuing to the United States in 2018. He had previously pleaded not guilty.

Irizarry said Rendon Herrera will likely be deported because of his plea, and may be credited at sentencing for time spent in Colombian jails.

Prosecutors said he faces sentences in Colombia for convictions related to drug trafficking, weapons violations and "numerous" homicides.

Usuga, 50, eventually rose to lead the Urabenos, also known as the Clan del Golfo. Bogota has pledged to swiftly extradite Usuga to the United States to face drug trafficking charges there.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 74-year-old Arlington man fatally shoots woman after family argument, police say

    A 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound was found lying on the ground at an Arlington home, police said. She later died at a hospital.

  • 14-year-old girl vanishes after visiting New Jersey deli, mother pleads for help

    Jashyah Moore, of East Orange, was last seen on Oct. 14 at Poppies deli.

  • Modern chemical pesticides are needed more than ever to fight rising food prices, climate change and world hunger

    If you want a glimpse into the future, look up the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization’s latest update to its global Food Price Index; it jumped over 3% in August and now stands almost 33% higher than this time last year. The rest is simply because the world is not producing enough food to meet the needs of a growing population. Instead, many policy makers seem to assume that the agriculture industry has largely solved the extraordinarily complex problem of producing a healthy, abundant and secure food supply.

  • Build Back Better bill shows new progress in U.S. House; sticking points remain

    One day after Senator Joe Manchin appeared to stymie efforts to advance a bill that is a centerpiece of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda, the measure showed new promise for moving to the full House of Representatives for a vote on passage. Democrats on Tuesday sought to conclude negotiations surrounding Biden's Build Back Better plan, a $1.75 trillion framework on social spending and climate change that he unveiled last week. On Monday, influential Democrat Manchin refused to commit to support the legislation, rebuffing a previous demand by progressives.

  • NHL commissioner explains why he was OK with Quenneville coaching day before resignation

    ‘I wanted to make sure that no one — including coach Quenneville — could say that I prejudged him. Again, people can disagree on this, but I was focused on the long term, not that one game.’

  • PL Top 30: Son's jaw-dropping solo goal for Spurs

    Look back at Heung-min Son's wonder goal in 2019, when the South Korean star channeled his inner Diego Maradona in Tottenham's 5-0 victory over Burnley.

  • House Democrats Working to Nest SALT Cap Repeal into Reconciliation Package

    In a statement released Tuesday, Democratic Representatives Gottheimer, Suozzi, and Sherrill said they are committed to repealing the SALT cap, which they claim harms their constituents.

  • Johnson apologises to Israeli minister in wheelchair over GOP26 access 'confusion'

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised to Israel's energy minister after she complained that lack of wheelchair access had stopped her from attending the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow on Monday. A belatedly-arranged wheelchair accessible taxi transported Karine Elharrar, who has muscular dystrophy, to the venue on Tuesday. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, one of the world leaders attending the summit, escorted her inside.

  • Britney Spears' lawyer seeks answers from father over conservatorship spending

    An attorney for Britney Spears has asked to question her father under oath about how the pop singer's money was spent during his 13 years overseeing her conservatorship, according to legal documents filed ahead of a key court hearing next week. Lawyer Mathew Rosengart also wants Jamie Spears to submit written answers to questions and provide documents about the spending as well as a documentary's claims https://www.reuters.com/world/us/britney-spears-calls-texts-were-monitored-new-documentary-says-2021-09-25/#:~:text=In%20%22Controlling%20Britney%20Spears%2C%22,in%20her%20bedroom%2C%20Vlasov%20said that a security firm monitored Britney Spears' phone and placed a listening device in her bedroom. Britney Spears has been living under a court-approved conservatorship that her father spearheaded in 2008 after the "Piece of Me" singer had a mental health breakdown.

  • 'King Richard' Cover Shoot

    Will Smith, Serena Williams and Venus Williams break down the incredible true story behind their new film based on the lives of the Williams sisters, King Richard.

  • Help Wanted: Truck Drivers to Unclog the Supply Chain

    The trucking industry has long been dealing with a shortage of drivers and high job turnover, but supply-chain bottlenecks have underscored the need for new recruits. Here’s how some companies are trying to get them behind the wheel. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

  • Spike as seen through his brother's lens, in a new book

    When David Lee was growing up in Brooklyn, his older brother would drag him out of the house whenever he got the urge to make a film. In an artistic family (Spike and David’s father, Bill Lee, is a well-regarded jazz musician who scored several of Spike’s early films), David took up still photography. David, four years Spike’s junior, discovered photography when an upstairs tenant in their family’s brownstone taught him how to process 35mm black-and-white film.

  • NFL Power Rankings 2021: Where Patriots stand after Week 8 win over Chargers

    Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season is in the books, and what a fun week it was. See how the Patriots stack up with the rest of the league in our updated NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 8.

  • Will Smith holds court with Venus and Serena Williams in EW's King Richard cover shoot portraits

    The three icons joined forces for EW's December 2021 cover story to discuss 'King Richard.' In&nbsp;King Richard&nbsp;(in theaters Nov. 19), Will Smith plays the determined father of rising tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. For EW's December cover story, the three legends gathered for this cover shoot and discussed making the Oscar-buzzy biopic.

  • Joe Manchin seeks 'greater clarity' on Biden's $1.75 trillion social-spending plan, while refusing to provide clarity on his endgame

    The senator from West Virginia, who said he wouldn't negotiate in public, took his negotiations public for seven minutes at a Monday press conference.

  • Here are the five dumbest ways you could have gotten rich in 2021

    Our call of the day from blogger Jack Raines shows us the five ways we all could have gotten rich this year. But don't think this is a walk in the park.

  • EU Gas Surges on Disturbance to Russian Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismEurope faces a tightening squeeze on natural gas supplies after Russian flows through transit routes fell and Algeria stopped some shipments to Spain.The market was roiled in early trading, with ben

  • Unflappable Maryland golfer goes on birdie spree after push cart rolls into lake during college event

    The Terrapins' team motto is "Own the Response" and this Maryland freshman did just that after wild incident.

  • Should You Invest in Shiba Inu Coin Right Now?

    It's been a whirlwind year for cryptocurrencies, as major players in the industry like Bitcoin and Ethereum reach record highs yet again. Its price is up by more than 166% over the past seven days, according to cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko. Shiba Inu is also one of the most affordable cryptocurrencies, currently priced at a minuscule $0.00007352 per coin.

  • Democrats reach deal on Medicare prescription drug prices in social spending bill

    Democrats say they can reduce prescription drug prices by beginning to allow Medicare to negotiate costs in limited circumstances.