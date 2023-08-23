Former Colts player, radio co-host Joe Staysniak pleads guilty in battery case

Radio personality and former Indianapolis Colts player Joe Staysniak has been ordered to nearly a year on probation after pleading guilty to battery in a case involving his son.

Staysniak appeared in Hendricks County Superior Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge, more than six months after he was arrested following an altercation between him and his son, and his son's friend.

Judge Mark Smith accepted the plea and ordered Staysniak to the prosecutor's recommended 361 days probation. The settlement included 180 days of incarceration, with 176 of those suspended and Staysniak serving four days of jail time in the days after his arrest.

As part of the agreement, the felony strangulation charge and a second count of misdemeanor battery were dropped.

Staysniak is required to undergo an anger management course, a drug and alcohol evaluation and pay $186 in court fees.

Why Joe Staysniak was arrested

The plea request comes five months after Staysniak was arrested by deputies at his Brownsburg home after court records say an altercation was reported between Staysniak, his son and his son’s friend.

The friend of Staysniak's son told responding deputies the pair were inside a Jeep at Joe Staysniak's property, in the 4000 block of Forest Drive, when Staysniak opened the door, grabbed him by the hoodie and began to choke him. Both Staysniak’s son and his friend, over the age of 18, told deputies they were punched.

Staysniak is accused of “flashing a gun” during the altercation. Prosecutors did not file formal firearm-related charges.

During interviews with investigators, Staysniak said his neighbors reported a suspicious car parked in his front yard and he had tried opening several doors on the vehicle. When he saw his son inside, Staysniak told police, he grabbed his son’s friend by the hoodie to “get his attention.”

Deputies in court records stated Staysniak said he was carrying a firearm but denied pointing the weapon or touching his son or his friend with the gun.

Staysniak worked for Emmis Communications for more than two decades, starting at WIBC and then co-hosting The Fan Morning Show until 2021.

Prior to his media career, Staysniak played for the Colts from 1993-95. He was chosen in the seventh round of the 1990 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers.

He retired from the game in 1996 after one year with the Arizona Cardinals.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Former Colts player, radio co-host Joe Staysniak pleads guilty to battery