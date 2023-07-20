Former Colts player, radio co-host Joe Staysniak intends to plead guilty in battery case

Former Indianapolis Colts player and radio personality Joe Staysniak has agreed to plead guilty to one of his charges stemming from a case involving his son, according to online court records.

Staysniak’s attorney earlier this month filed a notice in Hendricks County court of his intent to plead guilty to one of his misdemeanor battery charges, with the state agreeing to dismiss his felony strangulation charge and a second count of misdemeanor battery.

The plea deal, if accepted by a judge, would allow Staysniak to avoid all but four days of jail time, which he served in the days after his arrest. The settlement would include 180 days of incarceration, with 176 of those suspended.

As part of the agreement, he would serve 361 days on probation. Prosecutors in the plea also recommended anger management, substance abuse and alcohol evaluation and no-contact orders with his son, nor his son’s friend, who also was involved in the case.

His plea hearing is scheduled for late August.

IndyStar has reached out to Staysniak's attorney and did not hear back before publication.

Why Joe Staysniak was arrested

The plea request comes five months after Staysniak was arrested by deputies at his Brownsburg home after court records say an altercation was reported between Staysniak, his son and his son’s friend.

The friend of Staysniak's son told responding deputies the pair were inside a Jeep at Joe Staysniak's property, in the 4000 block of Forest Drive, when Staysniak opened the door, grabbed him by the hoodie and began to choke him. Both Staysniak’s son and his friend, over the age of 18, told deputies they were punched.

Staysniak is accused of “flashing a gun” during the altercation. Prosecutors did not file formal firearm-related charges.

During interviews with investigators, Staysniak said his neighbors reported a suspicious car parked in his front yard and he had tried opening several doors on the vehicle. When he saw his son inside, Staysniak told police, he grabbed his son’s friend by the hoodie to “get his attention.”

Deputies in court records stated Staysniak said was carrying a firearm but denied pointing the weapon or touching his son or his friend with the gun.

Staysniak worked for Emmis Communications for more than two decades, starting at WIBC then co-hosting The Fan Morning Show until 2021.

Prior to his media career, Staysniak played for the Colts from 1993-95. He was chosen in the seventh round of the 1990 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers.

He retired from the game in 1996 following one year with the Arizona Cardinals.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Former Indianapolis Colts lineman 'Big Joe' Staysniak wants plea deal