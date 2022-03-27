Former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott dies, according to coroner

Former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott has died at 53 years old, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

No foul play is suspected in his death, the coroner’s office said.

Scott was found unresponsive in his home at about 9:30 a.m.

Scott was the chief of the Columbia Police Department from 2011 to 2013. He resigned, saying he struggled with post traumatic stress disorder after a deputy died under his watch while Scott was with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Scott’s tumultuous road eventually led him to federal prison.

He was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison in November 2019 after he pleaded guilty to using methamphetamine and cocaine throughout late 2017 and 2018 while he also owned firearms. Under federal law, it is illegal to use narcotics and have guns.

He was released in October 2021, according to federal jail records.

