Former Columbia school employee arrested on sex crime charges with minors

A former Richland 1 school employee has been arrested on several counts of sexual-related offenses related to minors at his former school job.

Joshua Curenton, 29, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of sexual battery with a student, one count of solicitation of a minor, two counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Curenton formerly worked as a secretary at Columbia High School, the sheriff’s department said. He was terminated from that job on Dec. 14, after officials received complaints about “inappropriate communications” between Cureton and minors.

“We are fully cooperating with the Sheriff’s Department on their investigation and will continue to provide any information and assistance needed, including as they work to identify any other potential victims,” Richland 1 spokesperson Karen York said in a statement.

Cureton is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Sheriff’s investigators believe there may be additional victims in the case and are asking anyone else with information about the case to come forward.