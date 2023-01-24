Former Columbia University gynecologist Robert Hadden guilty of luring women to his office to abuse them

1
Molly Crane-Newman, New York Daily News
·3 min read

A Manhattan jury on Tuesday found former Columbia University gynecologist Robert Hadden guilty of enticing patients to New York City to sexually abuse under the guise of giving them medical care.

Jurors took less than three hours to deliberate the case after hearing two weeks of evidence.

The verdict caps a stunning downfall for Hadden, whose patients have pressured New York authorities for over a decade to hold him criminally accountable for sexual abuse they suffered at his hands.

Hadden was convicted in 2016 of committing a perverted sexual act and forcibly touching two women in a widely-criticized plea deal that did not require him to serve prison time. He faces up to 80 years in prison when sentenced on his federal conviction in April.

“Robert Hadden was a predator in a white coat. For years, he cruelly lured women who sought professional medical care to his offices in order to gratify himself,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.

“Hadden’s victims trusted him as a physician, only to instead become victims of his heinous predilection. We thank and commend the brave women who came forward to tell their stories, many of whom testified at trial, to end his years-long cycle of abuse,” Williams said.

Jurors heard testimony from two nurses who said they witnessed Hadden abuse patients as far back as the late 1980s. They heard from nine victims who testified about him sexually abusing them between 1998 and 2012, which prosecutors said revealed a longstanding pattern. Evidence showed that Hadden abused patients of all ages, including some who were pregnant.

In her closing argument, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jane Kim said Hadden committed the abuse while hiding under the cloak of his white doctor’s coat and “the prestige of Columbia University.”

Kim said he shielded the abuse behind the cover of gynecological exams, constantly “pushing the envelope to see how far he could go.”

“He donned his white coat and took the oath all doctors do to do no harm, and then he did the exact opposite,” Kim said.

Hadden was not charged with sex abuse crimes in the federal case. It centered around four women the feds said he enticed to travel from out of state so he could abuse and molest them.

His lawyers sought to convince jurors that the underlying sex abuse allegations were irrelevant to the case.

Asking panelists to “be frustrated” with the Manhattan DA, Congress, and the federal case, Hadden’s lawyer Kathryn Wozencroft requested they set aside their feelings about the abuse allegations and focus solely on the charges alleging he lured them to his practice.

“Robert Hadden didn’t induce people to cross state lines. He just didn’t,” Wozencroft said in her closing argument. “Do not convict him of a crime he didn’t commit.”

The victims in both Hadden’s state and federal cases represent a fraction of the more than 200 former patients who have accused him of abuse since allegations came to light in 2012.

In October, Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian announced a $165 million settlement with 147 of Hadden’s alleged victims. It came after a similar deal in 2021 when the institutions paid 79 of his former patients $71 million.

Evelyn Yang, married to former New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, is among Hadden’s former patients to accuse him of assault publicly. She said Hadden sexually abused her when she was seven months pregnant during an OBGYN visit in 2012.

Yang was among a group of Hadden’s alleged victims who lobbied New York lawmakers to pass the Adult Survivors Act, which went into effect in November. The legislation created a one-year look-back period for victims of sexual assault to sue their alleged assailants no matter how long ago the abuse allegedly occurred.

