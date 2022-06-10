Former Columbus-area bakery owner accused of stealing $1.5 million in COVID relief funds

Police arrested a former Columbus-area bakery owner Thursday in Utah as federal prosecutors accuse her of stealing the identity of a dead baby and illegally obtaining $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds on behalf of defunct or nonexistent businesses.

Prosecutors accused Ava Misseldine, 49, formerly of Columbus, of using the money to buy two homes, worth nearly $1 million, in Utah and Michigan. She faces charges of passport fraud, Social Security and emergency benefits fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

If convicted, Misseldine could face two to 30 years in prison.

Capitol Insider: Ohio fraudsters regarded millions in COVID relief aid as 'free money'

Alleged PPP fraud accusations: Former Cincinnati mayoral candidate Kelli Prather charged in COVID-19 fraud case

In a criminal complaint, a federal special agent accused Misseldine of getting an Ohio identification using the name Brie Bourgeois in 2003 and later a Social Security card, driver's license and passport using Bourgeois' name.

The real Brie Bourgeoise died as an infant in 1979 and is buried in a Columbus cemetery, according to court documents.

Federal investigators began looking into Misseldine last year, when they claim she tried to renew a fraudulent passport, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Court documents allege Misseldine also obtained about $1.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans in 2020 using both her real and fake names.

The federal loans were intended in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to help small businesses continue to pay their employees. These loans were forgiven if employers kept their workers' wages stable.

Prosecutors allege Misseldine obtained more than a dozen such loans using forged documents on behalf of at least 10 bakeries, restaurants and catering companies in Ohio that have not operated for years or never existed, according to court documents. This includes her former bakeries Sugar Inc. Cupcakes & Tea Salon in Dublin and Koko Tea Salon & Bakery in New Albany and at Easton Town Center.

Story continues

Federal investigators allege Misseldine used the pandemic relief money to buy a $650,000 home next to Zion National Park in Utah and a $330,000 home in Michigan.

Misseldine will be brought to Ohio to face her charges in federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jordan Laird is a criminal justice reporter at the Columbus Dispatch. You can reach her at jlaird@dispatch.com. You can follow her on Twitter at @LairdWrites.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus baker accused of stealing baby's identity, COVID relief funds