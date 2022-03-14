Former Columbus district attorney Mark Jones asks to surrender law license from prison

As Columbus waits to see who its next district attorney will be, its former DA has asked to surrender his law license.

Mark Preston Jones last year cut short his Muscogee Superior Court trial on nine felony counts related to misconduct in office and was sentenced to serve a year in prison after his guilty plea.

In a letter sent from the Long State Prison in Ludowici, Jones petitioned the Supreme Court of Georgia to let him surrender his license voluntarily.

“Mr. Jones respectfully asks the Supreme Court to accept this Petition for Voluntary Discipline and to accept the voluntary surrender of this license,” he wrote in the letter dated Jan. 27, adding he wanted “to resolve this matter without the need for formal proceedings.”

Should the court accept the voluntary surrender, Jones may apply to have his license re-instated in five years, according to the state bar association. Jones faced involuntary disbarment because of his felony convictions.

According to the state bar website, Jones so far remains a member in good standing, with no “public discipline” on record since he was admitted to the bar Nov. 1, 2007.

Jones took office as district attorney in January 2021, after defeating incumbent Julia Slater in the 2020 elections, but he served only 10 months before Gov. Brian Kemp suspended him after his indictment on nine felony charges.

Suspended District Attorney Mark Jones and his defense attorney Katonga Wright on day four of the misconduct trial against him on Nov. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ga.

A jury was deliberating the evidence presented at his week-long trial when Jones decided Nov. 15 to plead guilty. Visiting Judge Katherine Lumsden sentenced him to five years in prison with one to serve, and fined him $1,000.

Jones, 40, pleaded to these charges:

Story continues

What’s next?

Currently the chief prosecutor for the six-county Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit is Acting District Attorney Sheneka Terry, sworn in after Jones’ suspension. Terry previously served as Jones’ chief assistant in the circuit that besides Muscogee includes the counties of Harris, Chattahoochee, Talbot, Taylor and Marion.



Kemp in January asked for nominations to fill the position until Jones’ unexpired term ends in December 2024.

The governor has interviewed candidates for the job, and Terry has confirmed that she is among the applicants. Others who applied have confirmed that Kemp is interviewing finalists now. Their names have not been disclosed.

The governor also has yet to appoint a Muscogee State Court judge to fill an upcoming vacancy.

State Court Judge Richardson was among four judicial appointments Kemp made last month, moving: