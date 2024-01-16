Former Columbus HS teacher sentenced for taking 'upskirt' videos of students, in stores

Former Columbus City Schools teacher Justin R. Foley, 48, of Delaware, Ohio, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for taking upskirt videos of teenage students when he taught at Columbus Alternative High School, seen here in an aerial photo of the Linden neighborhood.

A former Columbus Alternative High School teacher is going to prison for 20 years after admitting to secretly recording videos up the skirts of teenage students and in department store dressing rooms around Columbus.

Justin Robert Foley, 48, of Delaware, Ohio, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Columbus under a plea agreement with prosecutors to two felony counts: sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson on Tuesday sentenced Foley to 20 years in prison — the maximum recommended under the plea agreement — and 20 years of supervised release.

Foley was employed as a chemistry teacher at Columbus Alternative High School when he took the voyeuristic videos between approximately June 2018 and September 2022, according to court records. Foley would then make screenshot photos from the videos.

According to federal prosecuting attorneys, investigators have identified 11 student victims, but added that there were many others. One of those victims requested $4,740 in restitution for medical expenses, including therapy copays. Watson ordered the restitution, which will come out of Foley's wages in prison.

Soumyajit Dutta, a federal public defense attorney representing Foley, said Foley's stepfather abused him when he was a teenager and he grew up damaged.

Dutta said Foley was addicted to the "thrill of the capture" and never shared the videos he took of girls or women. Foley also never attempted to touch students, Dutta said.

Authorities found thousands of images of child sexual abuse material on Foley's electronic devices that Foley did not produce, but that he downloaded.

According to Jennifer Rausch, an assistant U.S. Attorney, Foley said he was interested in looking at images of women who looked young, but convinced himself they were 18. Raush said one of the children in those explicit images was between 5 and 6 years old.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio's office has said that if you believe you were a victim of or the parent of a potential victim of Foley’s conduct, please call 614-901-6883.

