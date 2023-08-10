Former Columbus Islamic center leader given prison sentence for stealing more than $80K

A Gahanna man who previously ran a local Islamic center has been sentenced to prison for embezzling more than $80,000 from the center and others.

Ahmed A. Sh. Ahmed, 44, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. to four months in federal prison, followed by four months in a halfway house. Ahmed will then have to serve 12 months of home confinement.

Ahmed previously pled guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Columbus to federal charges of committing wire fraud, submitting a false statement and making a false statement. He had faced a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison on the wire fraud charges.

Between 2009 and March 2019, Ahmed had been the director of the Ibn Taymiyah Masjid and Islamic Center (ITMIC) on Columbus' Northeast Side.

According to court records, Ahmed wrote unauthorized checks from the Islamic center's accounts to himself between 2015 and 2018, amounting to more than $49,000. Ahmed also used thousands of dollars of the center's money to pay his own credit card bill and buying a personal vehicle.

Ahmed also submitted false claims to the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority for at least six years to receive housing subsidies that he should not have been eligible to receive. He claimed his annual income totaled around $18,000 and that he had no assets, but bank records showed Ahmed and his wife had deposited more than $235,000 in their bank accounts between 2014 and 2018.

Federal prosecutors also said Ahmed had applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance nine times between August and October 2020 while generating at least $4,000 in revenue from more than 125 YouTube videos Ahmed produced and uploaded to his channel on the website, thereby defrauding the government.

As part of his sentence, Ahmed agreed to pay more than $82,000 in restitution.

