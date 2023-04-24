Former Columbus mayoral candidate Zeph Baker’s five criminal charges include kidnapping

Zeph Baker, a former candidate for mayor and other public offices in Columbus, has been arrested on criminal charges that include kidnapping and aggravated assault.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page Saturday that its Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit, along with U.S. Marshals, executed a search warrant for Zephaniah Dwayne Baker that day at 12:45 a.m.

The warrants issued by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office were for charges of:

Kidnapping, a felony

Aggravated assault (disfigure), a felony

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, a felony

Battery (family violence), a misdemeanor

Third-degree cruelty to children, a misdemeanor.

He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail, where he still was being held Monday morning. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman told the Ledger-Enquirer that Cobb County authorities “should be coming to get him today.”

Cobb County officials weren’t reached for comment before publication, and Countryman deferred to them for further details about the case, but he did disclose some facts about Baker’s arrest.

Baker, 47, was arrested without incident at a residence on Garrett Road in Columbus after a fugitive search that took approximately 16 hours, Countryman said.

Countryman said he couldn’t discuss the alleged kidnapping, but he said the alleged victim wasn’t at the residence when Baker was arrested.

Also working on the case were the FBI, Cobb County Police Department, Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Phenix City Police Department.

Baker, a former Carver High School and Columbus State University basketball player, unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2010 and 2018, the Georgia House of Representatives in 2008 and 2022, and Columbus Council in 2014.

According to his website and LinkedIn account, Baker is the owner and executive director of Health Matters, a Columbus-based business providing at-home care for the elderly, outpatient services and residential services for mental health.

He also is founder and CEO of the Zeph Baker Foundation, which honors and provides scholarships for local high school students for their athletic and academic performances.