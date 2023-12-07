Will former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell plead guilty to federal charges Thursday?

Former Columbus police vice officer Andrew Mitchell, 60l is expected to appear Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Columbus for a change of plea hearing on federal charges of forcing women to engage in sex in exchange for their freedom, witness tampering and lying to the FBI. Mitchell is pictured here during his April 2023 retrial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on murder and involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of 23-year-old Donna Dalton Castleberry. A jury found him not guilty of those charges.

A former Columbus police officer accused by the FBI of forcing women to engage in sexual conduct in exchange for not arresting them, as well as other charges, is scheduled to appear Thursday afternoon for a plea hearing in U.S. District Court in Columbus.

The hearing for Andrew Mitchell, 60, was scheduled less than a week after a meeting between federal prosecutors and Mitchell's defense attorneys to reset the trial date for Mitchell for January 2024.

Mitchell has been in custody since 2019 when he was first charged in federal court.

The docket entry for the hearing Thursday afternoon in federal court indicates the hearing type is "change of plea" but does not indicate what type of plea will be entered or any terms of any potential plea agreement.

Mitchell is currently charged with federal counts relating to allegations that he forced women to engage in sexual conduct while working undercover as a member of the Columbus police's vice unit. Prosecutors accused Mitchell of forcing at least two women to engage in sexual activity with Mitchell, with Mitchell telling them he wouldn't arrest them if they did what he told them.

Mitchell is also accused of tampering with witnesses during the investigation and lying to FBI agents.

The federal indictment against Mitchell was filed in early 2019, months after an investigation into the Columbus police Vice Unit was turned over to the FBI's Public Corruption Task Force. Then-Interim Chief Thomas Quinlan later disbanded the unit.

The federal investigation started after the arrest of Stephanie Clifford, better known by her stage name Stormy Daniels, by plainclothes Vice Unit officers during an appearance at a local strip club in July 2018 and Mitchell fatally shooting 23-year-old Donna Dalton Castleberry on Aug. 23, 2018, while working undercover.

In April, Mitchell was found not guilty of murder and voluntary manslaughter by a Franklin County Common Pleas Court jury during a retrial of state charges filed in the Castleberry shooting. The first trial ended in a hung jury. Mitchell maintained he shot Castleberry, whom he had picked up while she was working as a sex worker on Sullivant Avenue after Castleberry cut his hand with a knife.

