Former Columbus police officer found not guilty of murder

Apr 14, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Former Columbus Police Vice officer Andrew Mitchell enters the courtroom. Mandatory Credit: Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch

After about five hours of deliberation on Tuesday, a Franklin County jury determined that a former Columbus police vice officer was not guilty of murder and voluntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old woman in August 2018.

The jury said they had a verdict around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. Deliberations had begun around 11:15 a.m. with an hour break for lunch.

Andrew Mitchell, 59, fatally shot 23-year-old Donna Dalton Castleberry while working undercover as a Columbus vice officer on Aug. 23, 2018.

Apr 14, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Family members of Donna Dalton Castleberry become emotional while Former Columbus Police Vice officer Andrew Mitchell is questioned by Franklin County Prosecutor Sheryl Prichard during his trial. Mandatory Credit: Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch

What led to the charges?

Mitchell was working undercover in plain clothes and was in an unmarked Mitsubishi Galant when he picked up Castleberry along Sullivant Avenue on the city's West Side.

He drove to an apartment building on South Yale Avenue, parking the Galant with the passenger side of the car against the building and with the child locks engaged, trapping Castleberry inside the vehicle. Mitchell then told Castleberry she was under arrest, but did not have his police badge or radio, both of which Castleberry asked to see as proof of his identity.

Mitchell showed Castleberry his plastic police ID, some blank paperwork and his handcuffs, he testified during trial. A scuffle between Castleberry and Mitchell in the front seat of the Galant led to Mitchell being cut on the hand and what he says was an attempt by Castleberry to choke him with her foot.

Mitchell ultimately fired six shots, until his gun jammed, with three of them hitting Castleberry. She died at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center a short time later.

He faced charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in connection with Castleberry's death on Aug. 23, 2018. Under Ohio law, the jury could only find Mitchell guilty of one of the charges if they chose to convict.

What happened during trial?

The jury in Mitchell's case heard evidence over about five days before beginning their deliberations Tuesday morning. The evidence included testimony from two use-of-force experts and from Mitchell himself.

The jury also heard an audio recording of the encounter, which was synced with video from the apartment building, during trial. The recording, which Mitchell made on his city-issued cell phone, captured the entire incident.

In April 2022, a different jury heard evidence in the case but was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

What happens next?

Mitchell will remain in police custody. He faces multiple federal charges after being accused of forcing women to perform sexual acts in exchange for their freedom and lying to federal investigators. Trial in that case is scheduled to begin in July 2023.

