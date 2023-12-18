Former Columbus School Employees Association treasurer sentenced to one day in prison

A former volunteer treasurer for the Columbus School Employees Association, a union representing Columbus City Schools' support staff, will spend one day in prison for stealing more than $60,600 from the union's funds.

U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. sentenced Phelton Woods, 72, of Reynoldsburg, to the one day in prison and supervised release for previously pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of bank fraud.

Woods has also agreed to pay back the money he took from the union and its insurer. So far, he has paid $2,300 back, according to court records.

CSEA represents about 3,300 employees of Columbus City Schools, including custodians, bus drivers, secretaries and other support staff.

The fraud took place between 2009 and 2016. According to court records, Woods wrote 375 unauthorized checks from the CSEA's account to himself and a relative, and forged the CSEA president's signature on about 135 of those checks. He also made 38 unauthorized cash withdrawals from union funds, records state.

In total, he admitted to misappropriating $60,685.92 from CSEA funds.

Woods' defense attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Stacey MacDonald, said in a court filing that Woods mistakenly believed he could reimburse himself for work-related trips.

MacDonald said Woods regrets his actions.

Ex-Columbus School Employees Association treasurer sentenced for fraud