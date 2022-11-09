Former Columbus teacher now faces federal charges of taking sexual videos, photos of students

An aerial file photo at Columbus Alternative High School, located at 2632 McGuffey Road.

A former Columbus Alternative High School teacher is now facing federal charges alleging that he methodically and systematically used hidden cameras to take tens of thousands of sexually explicit videos and videos of students at school.

Justin Foley, 47, of Delaware, Ohio, appeared at the U.S. District Courthouse in Columbus on Wednesday after a federal criminal complaint and warrant were issued for his arrest. He was employed as a chemistry teacher at Columbus Alternative High School at the time of his alleged offenses before resigning Oct. 5 after state charges were initially filed against him.

He is charged in federal court with sexually exploiting minors and distributing, receiving and possessing child pornography. Foley is accused of using his cellphone and other digital camera devices in a hidden manner to capture female genitalia under skirts and shorts.

Columbus City Schools officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Foley was initially arrested Sept. 20 by the Delaware Police Department after admitting to having more than 5,000 images and more than 160 videos of child pornography on his cellphone and other electronic devices, The Dispatch previously reported.

In August, Delaware police received CyberTip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding numerous images of apparent child pornography that were uploaded via Google email accounts, according to federal court documents. The accounts were later traced to Foley.

Delaware police alleged that Foley’s email accounts contained numerous up-skirt and voyeuristic videos that appear to have been self-produced, including videos recorded at Columbus Alternative High School, at local department stores in central Ohio, in public areas of downtown Delaware, Ohio, and in dressing rooms. The victims were not aware they were being recorded, police allege.

Investigators state that he had created some of these videos as recently as the week prior to his arrest, and that some of the sexually explicit content involved students at Columbus Alternative High School. Court documents state that Foley admitted to creating videos in the classroom and hallways of the school.

Delaware County law enforcement officials executed a search warrant Sept 20 at Foley’s residence in Delaware.

Foley was arrested and charged with violations of state law in Delaware County. His federal charges will supersede the those charges.

Sexually exploiting a minor is a federal crime punishable by 15 to 30 years in prison if convicted. Conviction on a federal charge of distribution and receipt of child pornography is punishable by five to 20 years in prison.

After his arrest, Columbus City Schools' immediately suspended Foley, who had been with the district since 2013. The Columbus City School Board voted in September to begin the process of terminating him. Foley resigned the next day.

The district submitted an Educator Misconduct report with the Ohio Department of Education and "will provide ongoing support to ODE in their efforts to address Mr. Foley's licensure status and potential disciplinary action."

