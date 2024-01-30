Former Concord Academy teacher arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges

PETOSKEY — A former teacher at the Concord Academy of Petoskey was arrested recently following an investigation of multiple criminal sexual conduct allegations.

According to the Emmet County Sheriff's Office, John Dirk Vanpatten, 51, of Kalkaska is a former teacher at the Concord Academy of Petoskey. He had recently been teaching in Traverse City.

The criminal sexual conduct charges stem from allegations that Vanpatten carried on a sexual relationship with a former student during his tenure at Concord Academy.

"We are deeply committed to ensuring justice is served for all victims of sexual misconduct," said Undersheriff Matt Leirstein. "Our office dedicates its resources to thoroughly investigate all allegations of crime, especially those involving vulnerable populations."

The sheriff's office is currently seeking information from anyone else who may have been victimized by Vanpatten. Officials said there is the potential for additional victims.

"We understand the courage it takes to come forward in situations like this, and we want to assure potential victims that their privacy will be fully respected," said Leirstein.

The Emmet County Sheriff's Office also stressed the importance of maintaining the anonymity of all survivors involved in this case.

"We would like to remind the public that we will never release the names of survivors,” said Leirstein.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Vanpatten, or who has pertinent information regarding this case, is encouraged to contact the Emmet County Sheriff's Office at (231) 439-8900. Survivors of sexual misconduct can also reach out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) for support.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our community," said Leirstein. "We will continue to pursue justice for all victims and hold accountable those who violate the trust and safety of others."

