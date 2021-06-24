Former Concord teacher now faces sex crime charges

Jun. 23—GOSHEN — Nearly 20 criminal counts have been filed in a sex crimes case against a now-former Concord High School teacher.

Andrew Cowells, 47, of Elkhart, was charged Wednesday as part of an investigation that began in early May when students complained he behaved inappropriately during a school day. He faces 18 counts in the case, including:

—A Level 5 felony count of vicarious sexual gratification involving teenagers;

—Two Level 5 felony counts of child solicitation;

—Ten Level 6 felony counts of possession of child pornography;

—And misdemeanor counts of voyeurism, battery and harassment via electronic networks.

Cowells was also fired from the school system Monday following more than a month of suspension.

During a brief news conference Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Dan Funston expressed anger over the alleged incidents that led to the charges.

"This is wholly unacceptable," Funston said. "Teachers are meant to be trusted adults in the lives of our kids. We're angry any time the well being of our students is put in jeopardy."

Funston did not take questions after his statement.

Investigators, led by Concord Schools police, spoke with several students, aged 15 and 16. Seven made various allegations about incidents that occurred at the high school, 59117 Minuteman Way, on May 5, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case. The incidents seem to stem from Cowells allegedly talking to a class about sexual topics or made sexual jokes that morning.

One victim accused Cowells of trying to get him to touch himself inappropriately in a classroom, and that Cowells also allegedly stated he was aroused. Another alleged Cowells wanted to "grind" on him during class. A third victim told investigators Cowells asked the class if they had the courage to let him touch them, and then taunted them to volunteer. The victim stood up, saying he let Cowells touch him up and down his body, according to the affidavit.

Alleged incidents also occurred in a school restroom that morning. Three victims indicated Cowells had led several students into the room, and then allegedly tried to watch at least two students urinate. Other accusations described how Cowells inappropriately touched a victim and also tried to get another victim to touch that student as well, the affidavit shows.

Police also investigated allegations that Cowells had sent an inappropriate text to another victim that morning. In that message, Cowells indicated he was aroused by the student's sexuality, police said in the affidavit, citing a search of electronic records.

Investigators, with search warrants, dug through Cowells' phone and found several explicit images of children. Ten photos were cited in the affidavit, with information showing they were all last accessed in June 2020.

Funston pointed out during the news conference the children in the photos were not Concord students or from the Michiana area.

"I want our community to know that any action or failure to act to protect the well being of our students will not be tolerated," Funston said.

Cowells was placed on leave when the investigation began in May. The Concord Community Schools board terminated his contract during their meeting Monday, Funston said.

Cowells had been employed by the school corporation since August 2001, Julie Beers, the system's chief of staff, said. He taught social studies during his career at Concord, and at one time, Cowells served as president of the district's Teachers' Association.

Police also used warrants to search the mobile phones of three other Concord High School teachers during the investigation. And the teachers were placed on administrative leave at the time.

The affidavit doesn't provide details on the results of those searches. Beer also couldn't provide further information on those searches or whether those teachers have been reinstated.

The case against Cowells was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.

Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240316. Follow her on Twitter at @aambrose_TGN.