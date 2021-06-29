Former Concord teacher surrenders to police

The Elkhart Truth, Ind.

Jun. 29—ELKHART — A former Concord High School social studies teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with students and possessing child pornography turned himself into authorities Tuesday.

Andrew Cowells, 47, is charged with multiple felonies alleging sex crimes with underage victims as well as possession of child pornography. Court documents charging him with the 18 counts were filed June 23 following an investigation by the Concord Community Schools Police Department into his alleged behavior during school on May 5.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories