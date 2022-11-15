Former Condors head athletic trainer pleads not guilty to 2 felonies in child sex sting operation

Nov. 15—A former Condors head trainer pleaded not guilty Monday in Kern County Superior Court to two felonies related to contacting a minor for sex.

Defense attorney Kyle J. Humphrey entered not guilty pleas for Chad Drown in connection to contacting a minor with the intent to have sex and contacting a minor for sex. Drown appeared in a dark gray suit after posting his $57,500 bail the day after he was arrested and declined to take any questions about the case. He didn't have a reaction as Judge Gloria J. Cannon accepted his pleas of innocence.

Drown was arrested Oct. 9 after the Kern County Sheriff's Office conducted a sweeping sex sting operation in which deputies posed as minors on dating apps and met up with suspects for sex, according to a news release. KCSO conducted similar operations in the past, and it has led to dozens being arrested on suspicion of charges related to contacting a minor for sex.

Drown's case has a "different feel to it," Humphrey said after the hearing, because the claims "made in the (KCSO) media releases ... were fictional." The defense attorney said he hasn't reviewed the police reports in Drown's case but has argued similar previous cases amounted to entrapment by police.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel, spokesman for the office, sent an emailed statement in response to Humphrey's claim about an entrapment scheme.

"The use of sting operations to apprehend those seeking to unlawfully communicate and meet with minors for sexual purposes is a regularly employed law enforcement tactic that has resulted in scores of successful prosecutions in past years," Kinzel wrote."The validity of the charges and any claimed defenses will be determined by the presentation of evidence in court."

Deputies said they acted as minors on social media, but Humphrey said that is "absolutely false."

According to KCSO field reports filed in court about Drown's case, deputies said Grindr — a dating app for gay, bisexual, trans and queer people and used by Drown — only allows adults to create a profile on their app so deputies' "profile displays an age of 18 years old." However, there is "no verification" process to prohibit minors from making an account, and deputies told Drown they were 15 years old in their conversation, according to the reports.

A sexual conversation unfolded between Drown and the decoy, according to court reports. Drown offered to perform a sex act, and the pair decided to meet up at a park, the reports added.

Humphrey said the investigation presumes Drown went to the park to have sex. But people don't know if sex will result prior to meeting another individual, he said. People can change their mind about wanting sex if they see a minor or another person not sexually appealing to them, Humphrey said.

Asked about a sexually charged conversation providing insight into someone's intent, Humphrey said talking about sex doesn't translate into actually performing the act. In previous cases, a person knows about someone's minor status and meets up with that individual to dissuade the person, he added.

Drown told deputies, according to court reports released after he was arrested, that his intent wasn't to have sex with a minor, and that he wanted to prevent the fake boy from having sex. A similar experience happened to Drown and he told deputies he was "catfished" into a bad scenario, the court reports said.

Drown thought he was meeting up with an 18-year-old and couldn't remember if deputies told him the actual age of the fake persona, according to the court reports.

Humphrey also cautioned against presuming guilt when the justice system operates under a presumption of innocence. Jurors can be misled and "poisoned from the beginning," Humphrey said.

"Don't believe the media postings from the sheriff's department or law enforcement," Humphrey added.

A pre-preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 25 and Drown has remained out of custody after posting his bail. The Condors said soon after Drown was arrested that he no longer works for the team.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.