Former congressional candidate charged with vandalizing Satanic Temple display at Iowa Capitol

A former congressional candidate from Mississippi has been charged with allegedly vandalizing the Satanic Temple of Iowa's statue depicting the pagan idol Baphomet at the Iowa State Capitol.

Michael Cassidy, 35, of Lauderdale, Mississippi, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief on Thursday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The charge could carry one year in prison and a $2,560 fine.

The Satanic Temple of Iowa had announced on Facebook its display had been "destroyed beyond repair."

The installation, permitted under state rules governing religious displays in the building, has come under debate and criticism of by Iowa and national politicians. Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis on Tuesday joined a chorus of Republicans calling for its removal while others in the GOP said that, though it is offensive, it is a protected form of free speech. Gov. Kim Reynolds called the display "objectionable" and called for Iowans to pray in response.

"In a free society, the best response to objectionable speech is more speech, and I encourage all those of faith to join me today in praying over the Capitol and recognizing the Nativity scene that will be on display ― the true reason for the season," she said.

Newsweek reported a crowdfunding campaign was launched for Cassidy's legal fund, which raised its target of $20,000. Some donors included conservative campaign group Turning Point USA, which gave $10,000.

Michael Cassidy

Cassidy posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, thanking people for their support. He said the campaign raised enough money "in just a couple hours." DeSantis said on X he would contribute to the campaign.

Cassidy ran for the Mississippi 3rd Congressional District in 2022, losing against incumbent Republican Michael Guest. He was a Navy pilot.

"I'm a Christian conservative who loves our nation and is committed to preserving the blessings of liberty bestowed upon us by the Founding generation," he said on his campaign website.

