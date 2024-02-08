Former congressmen Gephardt and Rooney say Trump is not above the law

On Tuesday a federal appeals court ruled that former President Donald Trump isn't immune to charges he tried to overturn the 2020 election. He is expected to appeal the decision, setting up a review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an argument from Trump's lawyers last month that any act by a president − even ordering the murder of political opponents by U.S. Navy SEALS − cannot be prosecuted unless the president is first impeached by the House of Representatives and convicted in the Senate. The court ruled that Trump is not immune from prosecution.

Two former U.S. congressmen who live in Naples weighed in on the decision. Here's what they said Wednesday after sitting on a panel discussing rancor among Americans held by Greater Naples Leadership:

Former U.S. Congressman Francis Rooney answers a question at the Community Forum on Civility in Collier County on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Naples United Church of Christ in Naples.

"I think it's the only decision," former Republican U.S. Congressman Francis Rooney said in an interview. "No man is above the law. … It doesn't mean I agree with the case."

Asked whether he does agree, Rooney said the only case he disagrees with involving Trump is the criminal case in New York. New York Attorney General Letitia James has asked for $370 million and a halt to Trump doing business in the state on fraud charges against Trump.

"The cause of action is generally held by the person who was hurt by that, i.e. a financial institution," Rooney said. "This is unprecedented to see a state court prosecute."

Dick Gephardt, a former Democratic congressman from Missouri, agreed that everyone should be held accountable.

Former U.S. Congressman Dick Gephardt answers an audience question at the Community Forum on Civility in Collier County on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Naples United Church of Christ in Naples.

"I hope the Supreme Court will agree with it," Gephardt said in an interview. "We have the rule of law in this country, including the president."

"That's the bedrock principle of this country. And the three elements that really make American number one are rule of law, number two, democracy and number three, freedom. Those three elements are the foundation of this precious democracy we have."

