Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown to change plea ahead of upcoming federal re-trial

Former U.S. Congresswoman Corrine Brown is changing her not guilty plea in her upcoming retrial on fraud, corruption, and tax evasion charges, according to new documents.

Brown originally went to trial and was found guilty in May 2017 on 18 of 22 fraud charges which involved the solicitation of hundreds of thousands of dollars to a sham charity organization, using the money for personal expenses and lavish events instead.

The charges stem from the ties Brown and former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons have to an organization called “One Door for Education”.

Brown’s five-year prison sentence began on January 29, 2018. She served a little over two years before being released in April 2020 due to her age, COVID-19, and health concerns.

RELATED STORY: Breakdown of federal charges Brown faced

GUILTY:18 counts of conspiracy, aiding abetting mail & wire fraud, filing false tax returns.NOT GUILTY:4 counts.#CorrineBrown @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Of30kUpqk5 — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) May 11, 2017

In April 2020, Brown and her attorneys filed an emergency motion which claimed that she suffered from several ailments, including “hypertension, thyroid removed, diabetes, heart murmur, acid reflux, sleep apnea, and cataracts.” That same month Brown was released from federal prison due to coronavirus concerns.

In September 2020, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated an earlier decision by a three-judge panel, which upheld her federal fraud convictions, and agreed to rehear the case in full court. Brown was released from home confinement in October 2020.

In December 2020, prosecutors asked the U.S. Court of Appeals to uphold Brown’s federal fraud convictions.

Story continues

An appellate court reversed Brown’s conviction in May 2021. The court said in the filing, “We vacate Brown’s convictions and sentence and remand for a new trial.”

In October, prosecutors announced they would re-try Brown on the same charges she faced in 2017. Action News Jax asked her what she’d say to the taxpayers of Jacksonville, to which she responded, “God is good.”

Brown’s plea hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18 before U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan.

RELATED: Corrine Brown will be retried in federal court in fraud case, judge rules

Former congresswoman Corrine Brown to take plea deal by Samantha Mathers on Scribd