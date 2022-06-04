Former Conneaut Area Senior High School secretary waives court hearing

Jun. 4—A former Conneaut Area Senior High School secretary now is scheduled to go on trial in county court for allegedly having sexual contact with an underage student at her home in 2021.

On Friday, Sarah O. Shirey waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on all seven felony charges Pennsylvania State Police filed against Shirey earlier this year.

By waiving her right to a hearing, Shirey's case automatically was ordered held for trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

Shirey 32, of 21586 State Highway 285, Cochranton, is accused by state police of having sexual contact with a 17-year-old student at her Fairfield Township home between Oct. 1 and Oc. 30, 2021. Shirey also is accused by police of sending the teen sexually explicit materials.

Shirey, a building secretary at Conneaut Area Senior High School since 2015, was arrested by state police April 20. She was placed on administrative leave by the Conneaut School District following her arrest by state police.

Conneaut School Board unanimously voted to fire Shirey at the board's meeting May 11.

State police have charged Shirey with two counts of intercourse/sexual contact and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count each of corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication device and disseminating explicit sexual materials to a minor.

Each count against Shirey is graded as a third-degree felony, carrying a maximum penalty of seven years and a $15,000 fine, if convicted.

Shirey remains free on $15,000 bond awaiting trial during the September term of county criminal court.

