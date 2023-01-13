Former Conneaut Area Senior High secretary enters no contest plea

Jan. 13—A former Conneaut Area Senior High (CASH) secretary has avoided trial on Pennsylvania State Police charges of having sexual contact with an underage student at her home in 2021.

Sarah O. Shirey, 33, of Cochranton entered a no contest plea Thursday afternoon before Crawford County Court of Common Judge Francis Schultz to a single misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.

On April 20, 2022, police charged Shirey with having sexual contact with a then-17-year-old CASH student at her Fairfield Township home between Oct. 1 and 30, 2021. Police also accused Shirey of sending sexually explicit materials to the teen.

Shirey had been employed a secretary at the school since 2015. Conneaut School Board members unanimously voted to fire Shirey at the board's May 11, 2022, meeting.

Shirey was set to go on trial next week in county court before President Judge John Spataro on seven third-degree felony counts plus an additional first-degree misdemeanor count.

State police charged Shirey with two counts of intercourse/sexual contact and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count each of corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication device and disseminating explicit sexual materials to a minor. Each count against Shirey was graded as a third-degree felony, carrying a maximum penalty of seven years and a $15,000 fine, if convicted. It could have meant up to 49 years and $105,000 in fines, if convicted at trial.

At a pre-trial hearing Thursday morning, Spataro granted a motion by Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo to add an additional count to the criminal complaint.

A first-degree misdemeanor count of corruption of minors was added, which has a maximum penalty of five years and a $10,000 fine, if convicted.

In a plea deal reached Thursday afternoon with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office, Shirey pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor count of corruption of minors with an agreed-upon sentence of three years probation. The seven felony counts against Shirey won't be prosecuted.

In a no contest plea, a person does not admit guilt, but agrees there is enough evidence to convict if a trial were held. A no contest plea has the same effect for sentencing purposes as pleading guilty.

Shirey remains free on $15,000 bond awaiting her sentencing Jan. 31.

