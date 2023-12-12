Former Connecticut cop suspected in burglary spree hit with more charges

A former Connecticut police officer accused of committing dozens of burglaries across at least three states is facing additional charges stemming from a break-in at a restaurant in East Hampton, police said.

Patrick Hemingway, who once worked for the Glastonbury Police Department, was arrested on Dec. 6 for allegedly breaking into Loco Perro Restaurant on East High Street. Authorities were called to the eatery early the morning of March 8, after a burglar busted into the building and triggered a security alarm, according to an arrest warrant obtained by Fox 61 on Monday.

Security cameras inside captured an unidentified person lifting an estimated $200 in cash from the register before fleeing the scene. Less than 10 minutes later, the same suspect was spotted on separate surveillance video, recorded outside the Lakeside Bar & Grill. Police said he attempted to pick the lock, though he was unsuccessful.

Authorities were eventually able to link the break-in to Hemingway, who had undergone training at the Glastonbury Police Department earlier the same day, according to the warrant. Investigators said he logged into a police database at least 80 times to see if he was being investigated by other police departments.

Hemingway has been charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree and larceny in the sixth degree in connection with the break-in in East Hampton. He is also accused of carrying out more than 30 burglaries in Rhode Island and Massachusetts as well as Connecticut — specifically in Wethersfield, Shelton, Old Saybrook and Glastonbury — between February and June 2023.

Police across several agencies are investigating to determine whether Hemingway was involved in any other burglaries. He remains in custody on $1 million bond, according to online court records.

Hemingway also served as a New Britain police officer from August 2009 to January 2019, when he was transferred to Glastonbury. He remained there until he resigned on Sept. 1, 2023.