Former Connecticut state worker bangs gun, open fires in police station

Data observability startup Acceldata today announced that it raised $10 million in an extension to its Series C round, bringing its total raised to over $100 million. New investor Prosperty7 Ventures was the sole contributor to the tranche, according to Acceldata co-founder and CEO Rohit Choudhary, which will be put toward go-to-market efforts, mergers and acquisitions, R&D (particularly in Canada, where Acceldata recently opened offices) and geographic expansion. "In the last five years, customers have added petabytes of data across their hybrid cloud infrastructures," Choudhary told TechCrunch in an email interview.