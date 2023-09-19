Former Conover Fire Chief facing fraud-related charges

The former fire chief in Conover was arrested and charged with several crimes relating to providing false information on fire incident reports, the Conover City Manager confirmed.

Mark Hinson resigned from his position on August 14. He held the position since 2003.

READ MORE: Former Charlotte housing provider sentenced in $15M Medicaid fraud scheme

Channel 9 learned of the arrest on Tuesday, but we are working to confirm when he was arrested.

Channel 9 is also working to find out how many incident reports were impacted by this and what lies ahead for Hinson.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Charlotte business owner indicted in $1.2M COVID loan fraud scheme)