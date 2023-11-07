Former constable deemed sexually violent predator at sentencing

Nov. 7—WILKES-BARRE — A former constable who had a felony rape charge withdrawn in exchange to pleading guilty to misdemeanor child sex offenses was recently sentenced in Luzerne County Court.

Ronald Ebert, 56, of Glen Lyon, was arrested by Newport Township police in December 2019, after a woman claimed he forced her to perform lewd sexual acts when she was in pre-school in 2002 and continued until 2008, according to court records.

Ebert was initially charged with rape, corruption of minors and two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault.

Under terms of a plea agreement with prosecutors and Ebert's attorney, John Pike, Ebert pled guilty to one count each of indecent assault and corruption of minors on June 16.

Felony charges of rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse were withdrawn.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Ebert to six-to-23 months in the county correctional facility and three years probation.

Ebert did not contest an evaluation by the state's Sexual Offender Assessment Board that found he met the criteria as a sexually violent predator.

Due to the designation as a sexually violent predator, Ebert is subject to lifetime registration with authorities under the state's Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Ebert was awarded eligibility for the correctional facility's work release program.