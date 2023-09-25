Former Constitutional Officers Association of Georgia director pleads guilty to theft charges

A former Executive Director of the Constitutional Officer’s Association of Georgia has pleaded guilty to felony theft charges.

Melissa Branyon Tolbert, who worked with the Constitutional Officers Association of Georgia from May 2018 to June 2022, made several unauthorized transactions with the association’s bank account.

It is unclear exactly how much she stole.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation began looking into this on July 29, 2022.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 42-year-old, Tolbert, has pleaded guilty to nine counts of felony theft charges.

She was sentenced to three years in prison and another 12 years of probation along with a $5,000 fine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Athens Field Office at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: