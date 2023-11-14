Former convict had trouble finding a job, so he started his own: Helping other ex-felons find work

ATLANTA - An Atlanta businessman is opening up about his criminal history and why he started his staffing business.

Ricky Brown says 13 years in federal prison changed his life.

"When I came home, I just wanted to be a better person. I didn't want to sell drugs anymore. I didn't want to be in the streets and gangs anymore," Mr. Brown revealed.

After doing 13 years in prison on a conspiracy to sell drugs charge, Ricky Brown admits he had trouble re-entering society.

"When I came home, I thought it would be easy, but it was rougher because I couldn't find a job. God gave me a vision one night: create your own job. And that is how I came up with this staffing agency," Brown affirmed.

For more than a decade, Brown has been the owner of Next Level Staffing solutions.

He now employs others to help ex-felons like Jullius Walker find a job and purpose in life.

"I always did work, but I just kind of got out into the streets with the fast money, and it landed me in jail," Walker said.

Walker, who is 63, now owns his own landscaping and pressure washing business.

"God gave me a vision one night: create your own job. And that is how I came up with this staffing agency." Ricky Brown, owner of New Level Staffing

He is one of hundreds of people Next Step Staffing has transformed through the years.

"I ended up getting hired and worked 9 years on that job," he said. "I work for myself. I have guys and we do lawn care."

Brown also helped Kevin Ford, from Jamaica Queens, New York.

Ford went to prison as a teenager for selling drugs and murder. He was shot in the head himself and has spent more time in prison than he has out of it.

"I was not a saint. I was young and grew up involved in the gang culture," Ford said.

One of his relatives turned him on to Ricky and Next Steps Staffing sent information to the New York parole board vouching for Ford.

He is now the general manager of Mr. Crab Sports Bar, Restaurant & Lounge in Riverdale. He is also married and has started his own non-profit organization.

"Once you find freedom, and I found it while inside of prison...some people never find it, and you find purpose, you have to align yourself with it," Ford concluded.

The owner of Next Steps Staffing has even run for Atlanta City Council. He did not win that race, but has helped over 600 ex-felons through the years.