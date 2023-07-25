Former Cook County deputy charged with burglary, stalking

Jul. 25—ADEL — A former Cook County deputy was arrested recently on a number of charges connected to a home burglary, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

On July 19, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office asked the GBI to probe the deputy's actions in relation to a home that was burglarized between June 30-July 11, the GBI said in a statement.

The deputy — identified by the GBI as Trey Kenny, 33, of Hahira — was arrested by the bureau and charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of eavesdropping and surveillance, theft by taking, second-degree criminal damage to property, three counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, stalking (misdemeanor) and violation of oath of office, according to the GBI statement.

He was fired from the Cook County Sheriff's Office July 7, according to the statement.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review and prosecution.

Authorities ask anyone with information about this case to contact the Cook County Sheriff's Office at (229) 896-74711 or the GBI regional investigative office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.