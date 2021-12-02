Former Cook County sheriff’s deputy faces charges related to trafficking cocaine from Mexico

A former Cook County sheriff’s deputy is facing charges of being involved in trafficking cocaine from Mexico to Illinois, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office.

Juan Carmona, 46, of Burr Ridge, was charged with calculated criminal drug conspiracy, criminal drug conspiracy, controlled substance trafficking, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance, according to the attorney general’s office. He faces up to 120 years in prison if convicted.

Carmona’s case is pending in Will County Circuit Court, and his bond was set at $1 million, according to the attorney general’s office. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 10.

Homeland Security Investigations discovered Carmona’s alleged involvement in the trafficking operation in 2019, according to the attorney general’s office. In July 2019, Homeland Security agents found more than 16 kilograms of cocaine in two residences owned by Carmona.

