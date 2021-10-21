Former cop gets nearly 5 years in woman's killing

The Daily Beast

W.A. Police handoutSix days after 4-year-old Cleo Smith disappeared on a family camping trip, police now say she was likely snatched from the tent where she was sleeping next to her infant sister. They are offering a $750,000 reward for any leads to what might have happened.Smith had gone to sleep near her 7-month-old sister Isla around 8 p.m. Friday night, tucked inside a sleeping bag in a section of the brand new family-sized tent the family was trying out for the first time. She was wearing o