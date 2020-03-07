Former cop not charged for killing man still faces unrelated felony charges

In less than a minute, a veteran South Bend, Indiana, police officer responded to a 911 call for a possible carjacker, killed a 54-year-old man, authorities said; causing former Mayor Pete Buttigieg to temporarily leave the presidential campaign trial.

After an eight-month investigation by an appointed prosecution team, no charges will be filed against Sergeant Ryan O'Neill.

"There is no disagreement that Sgt. Ryan O'Neill shot and killed Eric Logan," said Ripley County Prosecutor Eric Hertel at a press conference on Friday morning.

Logan's killing gained national attention when former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who was a candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential race and campaigning around the country, flew back to South Bend and instructed the town's police chief to change their body worn camera policy.

Hertel was assigned to investigate the June 16, 2019 killing of Logan, in order to have a completely independent investigation.

PHOTO: Special Prosecutor Ric Hertel, in South Bend, Ind. on March 6,2020, discusses an enlarged picture of the knife the police say Eric Logan was holding when he was shot by Sgt. Ryan O'Neill. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via USA Today Network) More

The 25-page investigation report by the independent prosecutor explained that since O'Neill claimed "both a personal right to self-defense and the legal authority to use deadly force in the performance of his official duties...there is no reasonable likelihood that any potential homicide charged could be substantiated at trial," therefore, criminal prosecution is "not possible."

At 3:30 in the morning, O'Neill was the first officer on the scene for a report of cars getting broken into in the parking lot of Central High Apartments on N. William Street, according to the report.

From his patrol car, O'Neill saw legs sticking out of the driver's side door of a black Honda.

Hertel said Friday that O'Neill's body worn camera was not turned on until after Logan was already shot and laying on the ground.

PHOTO: Special Prosecutor Ric Hertel speaks during a press conference at the County City Building to announce that a police officer, who fatally shot Eric Logan on June 16, 2019, will not be charged in the shooting in South Bend, Ind., March 6, 2020. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY NET) More

As O'Neill approached Logan, the 19-year veteran officer told investigators he observed a knife in Logan's hand and a purse tucked under one of his arms.

"He (O'Neill) orders him to drop the knife. He takes out his gun, he orders him to drop the knife. Logan does not drop the knife," said Hertel at the press conference which was packed with Logan's family and community supporters. "O'Neill begins to back up -- his car is parked behind where Logan is. Logan continues to walk toward him. O'Neill continues to back up while ordering him to drop the knife. He did not drop the knife."

O'Neill, 44, fired two rounds at Logan as he allegedly moved toward him, according to the report.

"Evidence exists supporting two legal justification defenses of the shooting. Following an exhaustive investigation and analysis of the facts and the law, the State concludes that criminal prosecution of Sgt. Ryan O'Neill for the shooting death of Mr. Eric Logan is not possible," according to the report.

The South Bend Fraternal Order of Police lodge No. 36's President Harvey Mills applauded Hertel's decision. "Police officers never want to be put in the position where they have to use deadly force to defend their life -- they want to come to work, protect their community, and go home to their families, just like everyone else," said Mills.

One bullet from the 9 mm handgun struck Logan's chest "in a downward trajectory," said Hertel.

"The trajectory is consistent with Mr. Logan being slightly bent forward, toward Sgt. O'Neill," according to Dr. William Smock, an independent expert that reviewed Logan's autopsy and contributed to the report, adding, "The use of deadly force by Sgt. O'Neill was justified based upon the threat and imminent danger presented by the sharp-edged knife in the right had of Mr. Logan."