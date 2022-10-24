Former cop pleads guilty in death of George Floyd

Another fired police officer involved in the death of George Floyd pleaded guilty to a state charge in Minnesota on Monday.

J. Alexander Kueng, who knelt on Floyd’s back during the fatal 2020 encounter in Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, which carries a 3½-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors said they would drop an aiding and abetting second-degree murder against Kueng in the plea deal.

Kueng was previously convicted on federal charges in the death of Floyd, an unarmed Black man, who died after another ex-officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for about nine minutes.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted on state charges of murder and manslaughter and given a 22½-year sentence. He was sentenced to 21 years behind bars in July on federal charges.

In September, ex-officer Thomas Lane was sentenced to three years in prison after a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Lane held down Floyd’s legs.

