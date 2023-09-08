Former cop: Stop punishing Oklahoma women who survive domestic violence

David McLeod
·4 min read
0
Mabel Bassett Correctional Center is pictured on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013.
Mabel Bassett Correctional Center is pictured on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013.

Oklahoma is in the midst of a domestic violence epidemic.

We rank first in the country in the perpetration of domestic violence and third in domestic homicides. At the same time, our legal system is structured to punish women who defend themselves.

As a current professor and a former police detective, I’m on my third decade of investigating violent behavior for a living. The evidence is clear: Self-defense isn’t a “logical” decision. It is a neuro-biological response, hardwired in our brains as a subconscious imperative for self-preservation. Survivors of domestic violence are human beings, doing what humans are designed to do: survive.

We, on the other hand, are punishing them for it. Let me explain.

Upward of 65% of incarcerated women in Oklahoma were in abusive relationships at the time of their arrest. We’ve known, and reported on this, for years. During this time we also learned domestic violence is not a singular event or even a cycle. It’s a system of behavioral control built on psychological and social manipulation far before physical violence begins.

In Oklahoma, we celebrate a culture of grit, self-determination, and independence, while simultaneously institutionalizing the control of women in our laws, policies, and social practices. Meanwhile, 80% of our Legislature are men, like me. For us men, pretending our mothers, daughters, sisters, and neighbors are not being abused does not relieve us from responsibility. Hiding like that would make us cowards. We are better than that.

Strong men do not require the systematic marginalization of women to operationalize their success in life, whether personal or political. Instead, strong men support and empower women. It’s time to be bold, show some of that grit, and do the right thing for all of us.

In our last legislative session we had an opportunity to move in the right direction. Unfortunately, we came up short. But we don’t have to this time.

More: Oklahoma bill aids those who killed their abusers, but not those already behind bars

The Oklahoma Domestic Abuse Survivorship Act would have allowed courts to resentence survivors of domestic violence whose victimization was a significant factor in their underlying offense. It also would have given courts the ability to impose lower sentences on survivors of domestic violence in the future.

It’s important to note, the bill did not say that people should be able to commit crimes with impunity. Rather, it said that our legal system should take into account the context around every crime ― and that sentences should be proportional to that context.

The bill was introduced by Republican Representative Toni Hasenbeck; it unanimously passed the House; and then passed in the Senate 46-1. However, the core concepts of the bill faced numerous obstacles, including a strong resistance to include the retro-active component to help survivors who have already been sent to prison. In response to those exclusions, directly impacted families and advocates asked that the bill be reintroduced in the coming legislative session with full retro-activity.

One fact brought me, and my research, to Oklahoma years ago. It’s that we incarcerate women at the highest rates in the developed world. Real Oklahomans, including women like April Wilkens. April’s ex-fiancé handcuffed and threatened to kill her after years of physical, mental and sexual abuse. As he lunged toward her, she managed to free one of his guns and kill him in self-defense. Today, she is in her 25th year of incarceration in Mabel Bassett Correctional Center.

Or take Keabreauna Boyd, whose partner stabbed her in the stomach during the final trimester of her pregnancy in July 2020. She fought for her life and her unborn child, and as a result, was found guilty of second-degree murder.

Today, these individuals ― and so many others like them ― are being prosecuted for not wanting to be killed. Our laws appear to suggest only men have the right to protect themselves and their children. In 2023, is this the “Oklahoma Way?”

Let’s work together to correct this injustice. In the next legislative session, let’s pass a strong version of the Oklahoma Domestic Abuse Survivorship Act ― one that applies retroactively to people who are currently incarcerated for standing up to their abusers.

It’s time for us to do right by survivors of domestic violence. It’s time to do right by women. Let’s not let this opportunity slip by again.

David McLeod
David McLeod

David McLeod, Ph.D, is the associate director and a professor at the Anne and Henry Zarrow School of Social Work at the University of Oklahoma.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Why Oklahoma should stop punishing women who survive their abusers

