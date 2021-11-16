Former Corbin Housing Authority director indicted on more charges

Nov. 16—WHITLEY COUNTY — More charges against the former Director of the Corbin Housing Authority were returned by a Whitley County grand jury on Monday.

In June, Samuel McCoy, 48, of Corbin, was charged with one count of theft by deception of the value of $10,000 or more, theft by deception of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, abuse of public trust, and forgery in the second degree.

City officials confirmed that McCoy was removed from his position as the Director of the Corbin Housing Authority in late April.

The June indictment against McCoy stated that the former director had knowingly and unlawfully taken an additional unapproved salary by forging the signature of board chairman Mark Daniels, as well as, had lived in an apartment rental owned by the City of Corbin without approval.

The raise in salary and revenue lost by McCoy's unapproved occupation of the apartment is valued at $115,711.07 or more, stated the indictment. During his three-year stay in the apartment, McCoy also used approximately $3,918.46 of Housing Authority funds to pay utility bills for the apartment.

The new indictment charges McCoy with one count of fraudulent use of a credit card over $10,000 within six months and one count of fraud by authorized persons, business, organizations or financial institution over $10,000 in a six-month period.

The indictment states that McCoy knowingly and unlawfully used a Mastercard, that had been legally issued to the Corbin Housing Authority, to purchase merchandise and services that he had not been authorized to use. Furthermore, the indictment states that the former director had intentions of defrauding the Corbin Housing Authority by unlawfully acquiring goods and services with a credit card he had not been given authority to use for personal gain.

Others indicted by the Whitley County grand jury and their charges include:

-Christopher May, 63, of Williamsburg: Failure to comply with sex offender registration.

-Keith Trett, 28, of Corbin: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; trafficking in a simulated controlled substance, first offense.

-Michael Martin, 30, of Corbin: Receiving stolen property of the value of $1,000 blue less than $10,000.

-Larry Caudill, 46, of Nancy: Theft by deception of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000.

-Garland Parsons, 61, of Corbin: Theft of identity of another without consent.

-William Kirkland, 36, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense.

-Darrell Wilson, 49, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

-Larry Turner, 35, of Rockholds: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense.

-Jordan Helton, 35, of Rockholds: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense.

-Charlotte Shilt, 55, of Rockholds: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense.

-Brandon Douglas, 30, of Pioneer, TN: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense.

-Benjamin Liford, 36, of Corbin: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense.

-Christian Sizemore, 29, of Louisville: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense.

-Elliott Ernsting, 38, of Corbin: Burglary in the first degree; assault in the second degree; criminal mischief in the third degree; fleeing or evading the police in the first degree.

An indictment is an official charge by a grand jury. It is not an admission of guilt or a conviction.